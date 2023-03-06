Division Sustainment Troops Battalion hold field exercise to hone skills, readiness

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, the senior noncommissioned officer of the 3rd Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of training Soldiers the basics and building on that foundation through concurrent training during the battalion's field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Mar. 14, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
