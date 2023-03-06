U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct tactical training during their field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 14, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876619
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-VI253-562
|Filename:
|DOD_109512924
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion holds training exercise to hone skills, readiness, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT