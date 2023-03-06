Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Division Sustainment Troops Battalion holds training exercise to hone skills, readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct tactical training during their field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 14, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876619
    VIRIN: 230314-A-VI253-562
    Filename: DOD_109512924
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion holds training exercise to hone skills, readiness, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    3rd ID
    base defense
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT