2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors participated in cross-training with Soldiers from 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 8, 2023. During the training exercise, 2nd SFAB advised 18th FAB on small unit tactics. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors are master trainers who possess advanced knowledge in various aspects of Army Warfighting Functions. Advisors train, advise and assist their partner forces allowing each the opportunity for mutual learning and growth. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876609
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-NJ170-167
|Filename:
|DOD_109512852
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What it's like working with 2SFAB, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS

