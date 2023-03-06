Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What it's like working with 2SFAB

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors participated in cross-training with Soldiers from 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 8, 2023. During the training exercise, 2nd SFAB advised 18th FAB on small unit tactics. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors are master trainers who possess advanced knowledge in various aspects of Army Warfighting Functions. Advisors train, advise and assist their partner forces allowing each the opportunity for mutual learning and growth. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876609
    VIRIN: 230308-A-NJ170-167
    Filename: DOD_109512852
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFRICOM
    Fort Bragg
    SFAB
    SETAF
    2SFAB
    18FAB

