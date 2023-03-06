Sterile Processing and Distribution provides sterility assurance for all expendable and non-expendable products processed or issued, to include, but not limited to, our patients, operative services, wards, clinics and research facilities within Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgery Center, and the Institute of Surgical Research, and all other customers within the San Antonio Market.
|03.08.2023
|03.15.2023 14:37
|Video Productions
|876602
|230308-D-CD868-1159
|DOD_109512806
|00:01:14
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Day in the Life: Sterile Processing and Distribution, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
