    Day in the Life: Sterile Processing and Distribution

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Sterile Processing and Distribution provides sterility assurance for all expendable and non-expendable products processed or issued, to include, but not limited to, our patients, operative services, wards, clinics and research facilities within Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgery Center, and the Institute of Surgical Research, and all other customers within the San Antonio Market.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876602
    VIRIN: 230308-D-CD868-1159
    Filename: DOD_109512806
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    San Antonio Market
    sterile processing

