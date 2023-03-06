Army's 2022 Annual Audit Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time in three years, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller hosted the Army’s Annual Audit Summit in-person at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, Dec. 7-9, 2022. For those unable to attend in person, the summit was streamed for the first time ever in a hybrid manner, reaching nearly 700 participants across the country, and the featured Michael McCord, Under Secretary of Defense – Comptroller chief financial officer, and Tom Harker, former acting Secretary of the Navy.