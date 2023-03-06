Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army's 2022 Annual Audit Summit

    Video by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    For the first time in three years, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller hosted the Army’s Annual Audit Summit in-person at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, Dec. 7-9, 2022. For those unable to attend in person, the summit was streamed for the first time ever in a hybrid manner, reaching nearly 700 participants across the country, and the featured Michael McCord, Under Secretary of Defense – Comptroller chief financial officer, and Tom Harker, former acting Secretary of the Navy.

