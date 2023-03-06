For the first time in three years, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller hosted the Army’s Annual Audit Summit in-person at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, Dec. 7-9, 2022. For those unable to attend in person, the summit was streamed for the first time ever in a hybrid manner, reaching nearly 700 participants across the country, and the featured Michael McCord, Under Secretary of Defense – Comptroller chief financial officer, and Tom Harker, former acting Secretary of the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 14:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876598
|VIRIN:
|230130-O-DU853-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109512726
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army's 2022 Annual Audit Summit, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT