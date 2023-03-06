Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues migrants near Juno Beach

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet crew rescues four migrants from a capsizing 20-foot vessel, 3 miles east of Juno Beach, Florida, March, 10, 2023. The people were taken into U.S. Border Patrol Custody after one of the migrants required a medevac to St Mary's Hospital due to chest pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Lake Worth Inlet's crew)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876558
    VIRIN: 230310-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109512160
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    SAR #Safety #USCG #DistrictSeven #OVS #LE

