Coast Guard rescues migrants near Juno Beach

A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet crew rescues four migrants from a capsizing 20-foot vessel, 3 miles east of Juno Beach, Florida, March, 10, 2023. The people were taken into U.S. Border Patrol Custody after one of the migrants required a medevac to St Mary's Hospital due to chest pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Lake Worth Inlet's crew)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|US
