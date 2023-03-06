Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues captain of sailing vessel off of Dulac, LA

    DULAC, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard rescued the captain of a sailing vessel 17 miles offshore of Dulac, Louisiana, on March 14, 2023. The captain called the Coast Guard after he injured his shoulder and was not able to maneuver the vessel safely. (U.S. Coast Guard video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876553
    VIRIN: 230314-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109512121
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: DULAC, LA, US 

    SAR
    NOLA
    Rescue
    Sailing
    Air Station
    Jayhawk

