Coast Guard rescues captain of sailing vessel off of Dulac, LA

The Coast Guard rescued the captain of a sailing vessel 17 miles offshore of Dulac, Louisiana, on March 14, 2023. The captain called the Coast Guard after he injured his shoulder and was not able to maneuver the vessel safely. (U.S. Coast Guard video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|03.14.2023
|03.15.2023 10:21
|B-Roll
|876553
|230314-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_109512121
|00:01:50
|DULAC, LA, US
|0
|0
