MHS Genesis is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic and associated medical facilities on June 3rd!



To prepare for our transition to the electronic health record, our staff will be going through training. These trainings will impact some access to care. Learn more about what this means from our Primary Care Medical Home Chief, Maj. Mallory Pinger, and one of our providers, Capt. Susan McGee.