    MHS Genesis is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    MHS Genesis is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic and associated medical facilities on June 3rd!

    To prepare for our transition to the electronic health record, our staff will be going through training. These trainings will impact some access to care. Learn more about what this means from our Primary Care Medical Home Chief, Maj. Mallory Pinger, and one of our providers, Capt. Susan McGee.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:11
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Fort Knox
    Military Health
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    MHS Genesis

