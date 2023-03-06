Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Col. Caryn Vernon and Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Cruz, Ireland Army Health Clinic Command Team, want you to know that MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic and associated medical facilities June 3rd!

    MHS GENESIS is the next generation electronic health record launching across the Department of Defense. MHS GENESIS will provide a single record of care throughout military service and will improve communication between civilian hospitals and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

    You can prepare by ensuring your DEERS is up to date, and family members without CACs, over the age of 18, have a DS Logon.

    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    MHS Genesis

