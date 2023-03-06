Col. Caryn Vernon and Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Cruz, Ireland Army Health Clinic Command Team, want you to know that MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic and associated medical facilities June 3rd!
MHS GENESIS is the next generation electronic health record launching across the Department of Defense. MHS GENESIS will provide a single record of care throughout military service and will improve communication between civilian hospitals and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
You can prepare by ensuring your DEERS is up to date, and family members without CACs, over the age of 18, have a DS Logon.
|03.08.2023
|03.15.2023 09:11
|PSA
|876548
|230308-O-IA145-511
|DOD_109512003
|00:01:57
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|1
|1
This work, MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
