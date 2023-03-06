U.S. Military combat cameramen join together for Exercise Scorpion lens and prepare for two weeks of learning and growing together. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 08:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|876546
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-BT441-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511948
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Scorpion Lens 23: Get Ready, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT