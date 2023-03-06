Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens 23: Get Ready

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Military combat cameramen join together for Exercise Scorpion lens and prepare for two weeks of learning and growing together. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

