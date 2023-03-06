Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) event during Flintlock

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Clara Soria 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nigerien Soldiers enacts a Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) event during Flintlock near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 11, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 07:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876535
    VIRIN: 230311-A-US397-1022
    Filename: DOD_109511789
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Flintlock23

