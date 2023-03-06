Civil Affairs executes a Dental Readiness Training Exercise (DENTRETE) DURING Flintlock near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 10, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 07:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876534
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-US397-1134
|Filename:
|DOD_109511782
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Readiness Training Exercise -Flintlock, by SPC Clara Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
