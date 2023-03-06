Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Readiness Training Exercise -Flintlock

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Clara Soria 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Civil Affairs executes a Dental Readiness Training Exercise (DENTRETE) DURING Flintlock near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 10, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 07:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876534
    VIRIN: 230310-A-US397-1134
    Filename: DOD_109511782
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CI

    This work, Dental Readiness Training Exercise -Flintlock, by SPC Clara Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flintlock23

