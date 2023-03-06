SEAPERCH - PACUP

230315-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (March 15, 2023) Students from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Kinnick High School compete in the regional SEAPERCH competition. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|03.12.2023
|03.15.2023 00:27
|Series
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
