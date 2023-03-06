Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Eo, Yu-so memorial

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army soldiers and Katusa's conduct a ruck march to General Eo, Yu-so memorial for cultural training on the importance of the site. Rucking is a form of exercise and the concept is simple, it's walking or hiking a set distance while carrying a weight on your back.

    Location: KR

