U.S. Army soldiers and Katusa's conduct a ruck march to General Eo, Yu-so memorial for cultural training on the importance of the site. Rucking is a form of exercise and the concept is simple, it's walking or hiking a set distance while carrying a weight on your back.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 21:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|876521
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-QA044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511362
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
