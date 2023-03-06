1ARDR Littoral Maneuver Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a littoral maneuver exercise during Iron Fist 23 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2023. The littoral maneuver encompassed several units passing through other units’ positions while moving toward an objective, these actions are the most complex evolutions a partnered force can conduct. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)