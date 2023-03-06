Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ARDR Littoral Maneuver Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a littoral maneuver exercise during Iron Fist 23 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2023. The littoral maneuver encompassed several units passing through other units’ positions while moving toward an objective, these actions are the most complex evolutions a partnered force can conduct. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876519
    VIRIN: 230311-M-MJ391-1002
    Filename: DOD_109511267
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    31st MEU
    JGSDF
    Littoral
    Iron Fist
    BLT 1/4
    1ARDR

