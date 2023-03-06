YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 13, 2023) Returning for the first time in 4 years, Yokota-Con 2023 brought the classic convention experience right to Yokota Air Base, complete with an artist alley, a cosplay contest, music and dance performances, special guests, and much more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
