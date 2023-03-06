Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munition Systems Technician (AMMO)

    JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) A1C Marcos Mendoza, a munition systems technician for the 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Munitions Flight on Yokota Air Base, Japan, talks about the importance of his job and how AMMO contributes to operations and joint force lethality. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 20:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876512
    VIRIN: 230215-N-BD319-001
    Filename: DOD_109511259
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    AMMO
    munitions
    maintenance

