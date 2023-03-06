YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) A1C Marcos Mendoza, a munition systems technician for the 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Munitions Flight on Yokota Air Base, Japan, talks about the importance of his job and how AMMO contributes to operations and joint force lethality. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 20:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876512
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-BD319-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511259
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Munition Systems Technician (AMMO), by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
