Soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct a wet gap crossing on the Imjin River March 13, 2023 during Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876510
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-XP485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511190
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Shield - Wet Gap Crossing BRoll, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT