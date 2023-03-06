Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield - Wet Gap Crossing BRoll

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2023

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct a wet gap crossing on the Imjin River March 13, 2023 during Warrior Shield.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876510
    VIRIN: 230313-A-XP485-001
    Filename: DOD_109511190
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Warrior Shield - Wet Gap Crossing BRoll, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Shield

