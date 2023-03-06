The Enduring Impact of Exercise Cobra Gold

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen returns home for Cobra Gold 2023 to help support partnership building between U.S. and Royal Thai Forces. For 42 years, Cobra Gold has supported readiness and emphasized coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, while at the same time, had an enduring impact in the Indo-Pacific region.