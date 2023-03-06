Oregon National Guard 2023 Wildland Firefighting Training

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen train for wildland firefighting duty at Camp Rilea, March 11, 2023. More than 150 Citizen-Soldiers were present for the “red card” training certification presented by the Oregon Military Department Wildland Firefighters. The qualified guard members will be available to help support the efforts of wildland firefighters around the state later in the year as fire season nears. The training covers various topics, including safety considerations, deploying fire shelters, hand tool work, hoses, how to assess and mitigate hot spots, protecting structures and understanding fire behavior.
(Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|03.11.2023
|03.14.2023 22:18
|B-Roll
|876505
|230311-Z-ZJ128-1001
|230311
|DOD_109511082
|00:05:20
|WARRENTON, OR, US
|0
|0
