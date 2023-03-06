Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard 2023 Wildland Firefighting Training

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen train for wildland firefighting duty at Camp Rilea, March 11, 2023. More than 150 Citizen-Soldiers were present for the “red card” training certification presented by the Oregon Military Department Wildland Firefighters. The qualified guard members will be available to help support the efforts of wildland firefighters around the state later in the year as fire season nears. The training covers various topics, including safety considerations, deploying fire shelters, hand tool work, hoses, how to assess and mitigate hot spots, protecting structures and understanding fire behavior.
    (Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876505
    VIRIN: 230311-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 230311
    Filename: DOD_109511082
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 

    This work, Oregon National Guard 2023 Wildland Firefighting Training, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Wildland Firefighting Training

