Join U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the first day of the Forced Labor Technical Expo in Washington, D.C. This two-day event is an opportunity for companies to showcase solutions that provide supply chain transparency solutions assisting in the identification of goods produced using forced labor.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 14:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876472
|Filename:
|DOD_109510645
|Length:
|00:41:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CBP Forced Labor Technical Expo Day 1 - Industry Presentations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT