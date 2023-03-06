Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise during a maritime combat scenario as part of Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 4, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876468
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-UN767-1060
|Filename:
|DOD_109510597
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a VBSS on the Volta River, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT