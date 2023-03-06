B-roll of the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, during the Prime BEEF day exercise, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 4, 2023. The exercise focused on testing the 156th CES operational readiness and response to a natural disaster. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876466
|VIRIN:
|230304-Z-AP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109510563
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll of 156th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF Day Exercise, by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
