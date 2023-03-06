Task Force mission B-52 flyover in Ghana highlights partnership and commitment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H from the 5th Bomb Wing flew over 5,000 miles over the Volta Region of Ghana in support of Flintlock 2023, March 14, 2023. BTF missions are representative of the U.S. extended deterrent commitment to our allies and partners and enhance regional security.