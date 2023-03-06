A U.S. Air Force B-52H from the 5th Bomb Wing flew over 5,000 miles over the Volta Region of Ghana in support of Flintlock 2023, March 14, 2023. BTF missions are representative of the U.S. extended deterrent commitment to our allies and partners and enhance regional security.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876465
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-GZ718-234
|Filename:
|DOD_109510562
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force mission B-52 flyover in Ghana highlights partnership and commitment, by MSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
