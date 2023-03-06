Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force mission B-52 flyover in Ghana highlights partnership and commitment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GHANA

    03.14.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg  

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H from the 5th Bomb Wing flew over 5,000 miles over the Volta Region of Ghana in support of Flintlock 2023, March 14, 2023. BTF missions are representative of the U.S. extended deterrent commitment to our allies and partners and enhance regional security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876465
    VIRIN: 230314-F-GZ718-234
    Filename: DOD_109510562
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force mission B-52 flyover in Ghana highlights partnership and commitment, by MSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minot
    ghana
    socaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT