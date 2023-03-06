Around the EC, Devil Development

The 621st Contingency Response trains Airmen for Expeditionary Warfare utilizing their Devil Development Program. The program combines Rapid Global Mobility and Agile Combat Employment to create Airmen who are ready to fight now, and in the future.
|03.14.2023
|03.14.2023 13:18
|Package
|876460
|230314-F-MA925-163
|DOD_109510480
|00:00:27
|US
|0
|0
