    Around the EC, Devil Development

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    The 621st Contingency Response trains Airmen for Expeditionary Warfare utilizing their Devil Development Program. The program combines Rapid Global Mobility and Agile Combat Employment to create Airmen who are ready to fight now, and in the future.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876460
    VIRIN: 230314-F-MA925-163
    Filename: DOD_109510480
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

