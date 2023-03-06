Coast Guard Aids to Navigations Team St. Petersburg services waterways near the Homosassa river

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg services the water ways near the Homosassa River, mAR. 14, 2023, as part of the post hurricane Ian recovery efforts near the area. Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed nearly 90% of the channel markers off our coast, from parts of the Caloosahatchee River to the south end of Estero Island. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)