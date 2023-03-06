Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigations Team St. Petersburg services waterways near the Homosassa river

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg services the water ways near the Homosassa River, mAR. 14, 2023, as part of the post hurricane Ian recovery efforts near the area. Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed nearly 90% of the channel markers off our coast, from parts of the Caloosahatchee River to the south end of Estero Island. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876459
    VIRIN: 230314-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_109510466
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigations Team St. Petersburg services waterways near the Homosassa river, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT