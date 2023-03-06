Coast Guard Aids to Navigations Team St. Petersburg services waterways near the Homosassa river

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg services the water ways near the Homosassa River, mAR. 14, 2023, as part of the post hurricane Ian recovery efforts near the area. Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed nearly 90% of the channel markers off our coast, from parts of the Caloosahatchee River to the south end of Estero Island. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876459
|VIRIN:
|230314-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109510466
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
