    Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performs concert live at Oceanview Pavilion

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard band personnel Senior Master Sgt. Gerald Lockwood and Tech. Sgt. Brandon Marino assigned to the 562nd Air National Guard Band of the West Coast perform in front of a live audience during a concert performance at the Oceanview Pavilion, Port Hueneme, California. Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876457
    VIRIN: 230502-Z-QY689-2002
    Filename: DOD_109510452
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performs concert live at Oceanview Pavilion, by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

