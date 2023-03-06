Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild tests KC-135 basic aircrew endurance with 24-hour duty period, completes phase two preparation for Mobility Guardian 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing deployed personnel and KC-135 Stratotankers with crews from the 6th ARW MacDill Air Force Base, Florida to execute a Phase 2 Lead Wing exercise in Roswell, New Mexico, Feb. 13-17, 2023. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd Air Refueling Wing is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876455
    VIRIN: 230302-F-TG928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109510383
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild tests KC-135 basic aircrew endurance with 24-hour duty period, completes phase two preparation for Mobility Guardian 2023, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Fairchild
    roswell
    Mobility Guardian
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT