Fairchild tests KC-135 basic aircrew endurance with 24-hour duty period, completes phase two preparation for Mobility Guardian 2023

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing deployed personnel and KC-135 Stratotankers with crews from the 6th ARW MacDill Air Force Base, Florida to execute a Phase 2 Lead Wing exercise in Roswell, New Mexico, Feb. 13-17, 2023. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd Air Refueling Wing is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)