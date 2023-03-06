Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH, Cajun Dust-Off exercise capabilities, prepare for MASCAL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Soldiers and civilian staff practice loading and unloading patients from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital as they prepared for real world emergencies with a mass casualty exercise March 9 and 10 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876449
    VIRIN: 230309-A-GR633-1008
    Filename: DOD_109510357
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH, Cajun Dust-Off exercise capabilities, prepare for MASCAL, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency preparedness
    JRTC
    MASCAL Exercise
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    Cajun Dust Off

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT