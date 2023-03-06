Soldiers and civilian staff practice loading and unloading patients from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital as they prepared for real world emergencies with a mass casualty exercise March 9 and 10 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876448
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-GR633-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_109510356
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BJACH, Cajun Dust-Off exercise capabilities, prepare for MASCAL, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
