    BJACH, Cajun Dust-Off exercise capabilities, prepare for MASCAL

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Soldiers and civilian staff at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital prepared for real world emergencies with a mass casualty exercise March 9 and 10 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876447
    VIRIN: 230309-A-GR633-1006
    Filename: DOD_109510355
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH, Cajun Dust-Off exercise capabilities, prepare for MASCAL, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    emergency preparedness
    JRTC
    MASCAL Exercise
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    Cajun Dust Off

