    C-130 two-ship formation

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Aircrews from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct a pre-flight check and takeoff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 19, 2023. This was the wing’s first C-130 Hercules aircraft two-ship formation since the fleet grounding in September. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876440
    VIRIN: 230119-Z-UP142-586
    Filename: DOD_109510270
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 two-ship formation, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    formation flight

