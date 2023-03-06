Aircrews from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct a pre-flight check and takeoff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 19, 2023. This was the wing’s first C-130 Hercules aircraft two-ship formation since the fleet grounding in September. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876440
|VIRIN:
|230119-Z-UP142-586
|Filename:
|DOD_109510270
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130 two-ship formation, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
