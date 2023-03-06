Huey crew inspires future aviators

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In support of building a more diverse force through initiatives such as Aviation Inspiration Mentorship and Project Tuskegee, a UH-1N Iroquois crew from the 37th Helicopter Squadron assigned to F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming visited high schools and colleges in Louisiana and Texas to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators.