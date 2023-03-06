Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huey crew inspires future aviators

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    In support of building a more diverse force through initiatives such as Aviation Inspiration Mentorship and Project Tuskegee, a UH-1N Iroquois crew from the 37th Helicopter Squadron assigned to F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming visited high schools and colleges in Louisiana and Texas to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876432
    VIRIN: 230313-F-FO234-1001
    Filename: DOD_109510177
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    Project Tuskegee
    Aviation Inspiration Mentorship

