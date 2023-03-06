In support of building a more diverse force through initiatives such as Aviation Inspiration Mentorship and Project Tuskegee, a UH-1N Iroquois crew from the 37th Helicopter Squadron assigned to F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming visited high schools and colleges in Louisiana and Texas to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 11:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876432
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-FO234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109510177
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Huey crew inspires future aviators, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT