    BACH Physical Therapist Shares Office Stretching Practices

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Capt. Jennah Janney, physical therapist with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, shares stretching tips for long workdays behind a desk and explains the importance of frequently changing positions to help build physical tolerance.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876428
    VIRIN: 230309-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109510088
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

