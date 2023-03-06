Col. Nelson Perron, the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the command chief of the 157th ARW, discuss the posture of the Wing and an outlook of wing-wide engagements in the second episode of the Peggy Podcast Feb. 15, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team plans to empower Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876425
|VIRIN:
|230215-Z-TW741-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109510056
|Length:
|00:14:42
|Location:
|NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Peggy Podcast Ep. 2, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
