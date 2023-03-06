Patient Safety Week is March 12-18. This year's theme is 'Be a Patient Safety Hero.' Jim Nix, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, explains how our transition to MHS Genesis will assist us in providing the best patient care to our service members, their families, and all of our beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|876423
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109510046
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, MHS GENESIS Assists with Patient Care, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
