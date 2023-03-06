Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS Assists with Patient Care

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Patient Safety Week is March 12-18. This year's theme is 'Be a Patient Safety Hero.' Jim Nix, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, explains how our transition to MHS Genesis will assist us in providing the best patient care to our service members, their families, and all of our beneficiaries.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876423
    VIRIN: 230302-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109510046
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS Assists with Patient Care, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

