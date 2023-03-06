MHS GENESIS Assists with Patient Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876423" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Patient Safety Week is March 12-18. This year's theme is 'Be a Patient Safety Hero.' Jim Nix, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, explains how our transition to MHS Genesis will assist us in providing the best patient care to our service members, their families, and all of our beneficiaries.