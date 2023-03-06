Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior 23 B-Roll

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 14, 2023. The partnerships we have created through recurring training events, like Exercise Cobra Warrior, better support our ability to employ a strategic force in theater wherever and whenever we may be called upon.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876418
    VIRIN: 230314-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_109510013
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    NATO

    Interoperability

    Cobra Warrior 23

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    492nd FS
    492nd FGS
    CW23
    Cobra Warrior 23

