Cobra Warrior 23 B-Roll

B-Roll of U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 14, 2023. The partnerships we have created through recurring training events, like Exercise Cobra Warrior, better support our ability to employ a strategic force in theater wherever and whenever we may be called upon.