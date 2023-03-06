Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing list the roles they fulfill in their daily lives March 10, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen share their talents at work, at home and throughout their communities; they define what service can look like in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876415
|VIRIN:
|230310-Z-TW741-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109509899
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Roles We Serve, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT