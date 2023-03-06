Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Roles We Serve

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing list the roles they fulfill in their daily lives March 10, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen share their talents at work, at home and throughout their communities; they define what service can look like in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876415
    VIRIN: 230310-Z-TW741-2001
    Filename: DOD_109509899
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Women
    Air Force
    National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing

