NRFI Train the Force Update



Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. Robert Clark, Reserve Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, N7, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, provide a progress update on the “Train the Force” line of effort of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions (NRFI). NRFI’s other three Lines of Effort include Design, Mobilize and Develop the Force. NRFI is Vice Adm. Mustin’s action plan for the Navy Reserve fully attaining and maintaining peerless warfighting readiness.



Transcript:



VADM Mustin: Shipmates…I am Vice Admiral John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force. Today, we’re continuing our series of updates on the important and urgent transformation of the Reserve Force.



The Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions provide four lines of effort to Design, Train, Mobilize, and Develop our Force. I’m joined today by my friend, Rear Admiral Bob Clark, who leads the Train the Force Line of Effort. I’m counting on him to ensure that all Reserve Sailors are trained, ready to activate, and can fight and win on “day one.” Bob, what has your team been up to?



RADM Clark: Thank you, CNR.



Shipmates, over the last two years, the Train the Force line of effort has focused on replacing our former ad-hoc training and readiness assessments with a more intentional and comprehensive approach matching mobilization billet training requirements to warfighting readiness. Our goal is to apply greater analytic rigor in defining and evaluating training requirements, and then use the resulting metrics for decision making in order to drive the high warfighting readiness we will need to fight and win in conflict.



We are now delivering the processes and systems that allow us to answer a basic question, “how trained is the reserve force?” Previously, there was no easy answer. We’re now on track and getting there.



Most recently, in December, we released the inaugural Force Generation Guidance. Similar to our Annual Force Execution Guidance, this directive provides detailed direction to every unit leader and Reserve Sailor to define, validate and document specific training requirements so our SELRES Force achieves the readiness for war in their mobilization billet. This FY23 Force Generation Guidance lays the foundation for the Train the Force line of effort going forward, and will enable readiness capture and reporting across the force into the future.



Now that we have defined standard, quantifiable targets for measuring readiness, we will deliver a transparent management system capturing and displaying mobilization, personnel and training data. Similar to how our operational units track and report individual and unit-level training solution these steps help you as individuals accomplish your own individual training and warfighting readiness goals.



CNR, back to you Sir.



VADM Mustin: Thank you, Bob. You guys are doing great, in fact pass my regards to the team for knocking it out of the park...we’ve made ground-breaking progress, but I know we’re far from done.



While Rear Admiral Clark and his team are moving out on the Train the Force line of effort, we are also pressing forward on our other three other lines of effort. You’ve already heard our Design the Force update - stay tuned for more on the Mobilize and Develop the Force lines of effort.



Keep up the great work, Shipmates. NRFI is our action plan to transform the Navy Reserve for an era of strategic competition. Battle Orders 2032 describes the vision for the Navy Reserve that is a culmination of the NRFI lines of effort over the next decade…a vision for how we will organize, man, train, equip, and mobilize more efficiently. We certainly have much to be proud of but there is certainly much more to do.



With more tailored training and readiness pathways, you will have the opportunity to become more specialized, and to develop deep warfighting-relevant expertise. We are designing drilling models that ease administrative burdens, and maximize your participation in mission-specific training. Automated tools and distributed systems will change the way you train and work, both in person and remotely.



Everything we’re doing is focused on a single end state: enabling you to achieve and maintain advanced technical, intellectual, and physical competency – so you can contribute confidently – when you’re wearing the uniform. This will be even more critical in the increasingly complex and multi-domain warfighting realities of the future.



So you need to know your mobilization billet, and the training required to qualify in that role.



Rear Admiral Clark and his team are making it easier for you, but you have to have ownership and take action here, too.



I’m counting on you. Now, let’s get busy.