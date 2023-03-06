Chief Master Sgt. Christine Shawhan provides instruction on how to write Air Force awards and decorations.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876411
|VIRIN:
|230308-Z-F3887-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109509875
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to write Air Force Awards & Decs, by David Barlow, MSgt Kelly Collett, MSgt Erik Gallion and MSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS

