Scorpion Lens 2023 kicks off

The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (CTCS) kicked off their annual Scorpion Lens exercise March 13, 2023, with classroom lectures, team discussions and practical application of tactical gear at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The 1st CTCS holds the exercise to provide expeditionary skills training to active-duty and reserve combat camera and public affairs Airmen. This year, for the first time ever, multimedia specialists from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps took part in the two-week event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)