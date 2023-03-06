Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens 2023 kicks off

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal Sutter 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (CTCS) kicked off their annual Scorpion Lens exercise March 13, 2023, with classroom lectures, team discussions and practical application of tactical gear at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The 1st CTCS holds the exercise to provide expeditionary skills training to active-duty and reserve combat camera and public affairs Airmen. This year, for the first time ever, multimedia specialists from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps took part in the two-week event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 09:06
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

