    Speak Up

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Every member of Team BAMC deserves to work in an environment built on dignity and respect, free of the fear of reprisal or retaliation. Everyone is encouraged to speak up if they have a question, concern or suggestion. Remember, your voice matters!

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 07:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876407
    VIRIN: 230314-D-NB001-1985
    Filename: DOD_109509614
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    This work, Speak Up, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

