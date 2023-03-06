Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230310-A-WP262-1001 12th CAB COC CPT Sybert to CPT YI

    ANSBACH/ KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.10.2023

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers, family members and members of the Ansbach Community gathered for the Headquarters and Headquarters company change of command for the outgoing commander, CPT Jennifer Sybert to the incoming commander, CPT Si Yi. The ceremony took place in Hangar 2 on the Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, March 10, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 07:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876406
    VIRIN: 230310-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_109509560
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: ANSBACH/ KATTERBACH, BY, DE

    This work, 230310-A-WP262-1001 12th CAB COC CPT Sybert to CPT YI, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2023

