230310-A-WP262-1001 12th CAB COC CPT Sybert to CPT YI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers, family members and members of the Ansbach Community gathered for the Headquarters and Headquarters company change of command for the outgoing commander, CPT Jennifer Sybert to the incoming commander, CPT Si Yi. The ceremony took place in Hangar 2 on the Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, March 10, 2023.