Strong Sergeants with Staff Sgt. Jossy Odum and Cpl. Rayanna Johnson

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jossy Odum, a supply sergeant with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Rayanna Johnson, a water treatment noncommissioned officer with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, explains what makes a Strong Sergeant a Strong Soldier. Strong Sergeants are leaders of the highest character. They are committed and competent and master the intangibles of good order and discipline, cohesion, pride, and trust. These Noncommissioned Officers build cohesive teams and create a culture of winning on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)