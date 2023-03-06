Reinventing The Wheel: U.S. Army Reserve aviation supports exercise Justified Accord 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2-228th Fixed Wing Theater Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Command, flew two C-12 Hurons to Africa to provide support to exercise Justified Accord 2023 (JA23). JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)