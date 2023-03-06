Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reinventing The Wheel: U.S. Army Reserve aviation supports exercise Justified Accord 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    02.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The 2-228th Fixed Wing Theater Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Command, flew two C-12 Hurons to Africa to provide support to exercise Justified Accord 2023 (JA23). JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876404
    VIRIN: 230223-A-ET561-323
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109509499
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT RUCKER, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reinventing The Wheel: U.S. Army Reserve aviation supports exercise Justified Accord 2023, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation Officer

    TAGS

    C12 Huron
    Army Reserve
    StrongerTogether
    244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT