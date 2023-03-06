Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DODEA MOFA

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity participate in a youth exchange program at Yokota High School on Yokota Air Base. This program brings local Japanese students and American students together to participate in educational and cultural activities.

    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 01:57
    This work, DODEA MOFA, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

