Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resiliency Training Assistants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Military members attend a class to become Resiliency Training Assistants on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 23:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876397
    VIRIN: 230201-F-PE001-507
    Filename: DOD_109509258
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency Training Assistants, by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    AFN Tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT