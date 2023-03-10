Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: March 10th, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces group and U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, patrol in the central training area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23, firefighters from the U.S. Air force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam fire department participated in fire training during cope north on Andersen Air Force Base, and eight nations participated in a cyber exercise during exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 21:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 876383
    VIRIN: 230310-M-AS595-636
    Filename: DOD_109509091
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: March 10th, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Guam
    Thailand
    Indo Pacific
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT