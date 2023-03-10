On this Pacific News, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces group and U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, patrol in the central training area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23, firefighters from the U.S. Air force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam fire department participated in fire training during cope north on Andersen Air Force Base, and eight nations participated in a cyber exercise during exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand.
This work, Pacific News: March 10th, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
