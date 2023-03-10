Pacific News: March 10th, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces group and U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, patrol in the central training area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23, firefighters from the U.S. Air force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam fire department participated in fire training during cope north on Andersen Air Force Base, and eight nations participated in a cyber exercise during exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand.