    Cobra Gold 2023 | HIMARS Live-Fire

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Marines with Sierra Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, use High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to fire M28A2 Reduced Range Practice Rockets during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX) at Cobra Gold 2023 in the Kingdom of Thailand, March 10, 2023. The CALFEX demonstrated long range precision fire support and interoperability between U.S Marines, the U.S. Army, and the Royal Thai Army. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    HIMARS
    CALFEX
    Live-Fire Range
    CG23
    Cobra Gold 23

