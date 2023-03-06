A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two people and a cat from a disabled 38-foot sailboat approximately 30 miles off Freeport, Texas, March 13, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 from the operator of the sailboat stating their vessel was disabled and dragging anchor. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876346
|VIRIN:
|230313-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109508754
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people aboard disabled sailboat 30 miles off Freeport, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT