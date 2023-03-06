Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people aboard disabled sailboat 30 miles off Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two people and a cat from a disabled 38-foot sailboat approximately 30 miles off Freeport, Texas, March 13, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 from the operator of the sailboat stating their vessel was disabled and dragging anchor. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876346
    VIRIN: 230313-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109508754
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Texas
    Coast Guard Air Station Houston

